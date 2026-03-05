Hartenstein won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Knicks due to tightness in his left calf, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

This is the same calf that caused Hartenstein's most recent lengthy absence, so the Thunder will proceed with caution and hold him out of the remainder of the game. Hartenstein will finish with five rebounds, two assists and one turnover across 17 scoreless minutes, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors.