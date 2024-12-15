Williams logged 20 points (8-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Saturday's 111-96 victory over the Rockets.

Williams continues to shine brightly for the Thunder, delivering another 20-point performance, his 17th of the season. Although Shai Gilgeous-Alexander frequently garners a lot of media attention, Williams is quietly putting together an elite season himself. Through the first 25 games, Williams is putting up career-high numbers across the board, averaging 21.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.