Williams registered 18 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 97-81 loss to the Bucks.

Williams cobbled together another strong two-way performance, albeit in a losing effort. The Bucks were far too good for the Thunder, a disappointing end to what had been a fantastic In-Season Tournament for the team from Oklahoma City. Despite the loss, the Thunder remain arguably the team to beat in the West, and Williams should continue to serve as a key piece on both ends of the floor.