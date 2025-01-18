Williams amassed 19 points (7-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-8 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 37 minutes during Friday's 106-98 loss to Dallas.

Williams had a rough shooting performance and needed 22 shots to score 19 points, as he operated as the Thunder's go-to weapon on offense due to the late scratch of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (wrist). However, and despite the lack of efficiency, Williams remains a remarkably consistent player for Oklahoma City, and the potential absence of Gilgeous-Alexander could translate to a fantasy uptick for Williams at least on a short-term basis. He's scored at least 17 points in six games in a row, a span in which he's averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.