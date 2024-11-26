Williams chipped in 28 points (10-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Monday's 130-109 win over the Kings.

Williams was very efficient in this win Monday and was able to chip in with at least two tallies in four of the five major categories. The move to power forward should ease things up for Williams on the defensive end, but he's versatile enough to continue producing on both ends of the court regardless of the position he plays in. Williams has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last eight games while averaging 25.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in that span.