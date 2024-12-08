Williams ended Saturday's 119-109 win over the Pelicans with 27 points (10-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and four steals over 35 minutes.

Williams is among the league leaders in the steals department and has notched multiple swipes in all but two of his last nine contests. However, he does far more than contribute on the defensive end. Williams has also posted at least 20 points in four games in a row, and in eight of his last 10 contests. He's firmly entrenched as the Thunder's second-best offensive option behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but his contributions in other categories boost his value even further.