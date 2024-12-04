Williams ended with 28 points (12-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and three steals across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 133-106 win over the Jazz.

Williams led the Thunder in scoring despite playing only 28 minutes, but his fantasy value wasn't limited to just his scoring prowess, as he also posted strong numbers in peripheral categories such as assists and steals. Williams, who has been playing several positions based on the team's needs, is having another stellar year in 2024-25 while establishing himself as the team's second-best alternative on offense. The third-year forward is averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game since the beginning of November.