Williams finished Tuesday's 118-102 victory over Philadelphia with 24 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block over 34 minutes.

Williams recorded his 23rd outing with 20-plus points, and he has been a fairly consistent scorer while reaching double figures in each of his 39 regular-season appearances. The 23-year-old also posted a game-high mark in steals, and he has racked up multiple steals in 22 games thus far. The third-year pro is on pace to average career highs in points (20.6), rebounds (5.7), assists (5.2), steals (1.8), blocks (0.7) and minutes (32.4).