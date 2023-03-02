Williams recorded four points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 123-117 loss to the Lakers.

Williams got a bit of good fortune with the Lakers' Anthony Davis (foot) held out of the contest. The rookie big man took advantage of the situation, recording his third double-digit rebound effort of the campaign. However, Williams wasn't able to contribute much on offense, shooting a paltry 1-for-7 from the field and scoring just four points. He's struggled to put the ball in the hoop over his past three games, making just five of 18 shots (27.8 percent) over that span.