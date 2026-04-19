Williams went to the locker room during the second quarter of Game 1 against the Suns on Sunday due to an apparent right leg injury, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams was seen grabbing at his right leg after taking contact while setting a screen on Devin Booker, and the former will undergo further tests to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. Kenrich Williams figures to see a bump in playing time for as long as Williams is out of the game.