Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Good to go for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (Achilles) will be available for Sunday's Game 1 against the Suns.
Williams missed the regular-season finale due to right Achilles tendinitis, marking his second straight absence. He's completely off the injury report ahead of the postseason, however.
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