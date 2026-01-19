Williams won't return to Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to a lower back contusion, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

With Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Isaiah Hartenstein (soleus) both sidelined for Monday's contest, Jaylin Williams picked up the start. However, Williams lasted just eight minutes before exiting with the injury. He'll finish the game with six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists and can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Wednesday's game in Milwaukee.