Williams (shoulder) is out for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

After not being listed on the initial injury report, Williams has been downgraded to out due to left shoulder soreness. Monday's matchup against the Pelicans marks his next chance to return to the court. Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein should share the center minutes Saturday, meaning Alex Caruso and Luguentz Dort could be needed to handle some playing time at power forward.