Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Posts 14 points in preseason loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams compiled 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots over 28 minutes in Monday's 106-89 loss to the Mavericks.
Williams flashed some of his perimeter skills with four three-pointers during the defeat, a facet that he's shown sparingly over his three-year tenure with the Thunder. The team gave the Arkansas product a hefty $24 million extension in the offseason, and we should see an uptick in minutes from the youngster after averaging only 16,7 minutes per game during the 2024-25 campaign. He will still be in a timeshare with Isaiah Hartenstein once the regular season begins.
