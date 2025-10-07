Williams compiled 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots over 28 minutes in Monday's 106-89 loss to the Mavericks.

Williams flashed some of his perimeter skills with four three-pointers during the defeat, a facet that he's shown sparingly over his three-year tenure with the Thunder. The team gave the Arkansas product a hefty $24 million extension in the offseason, and we should see an uptick in minutes from the youngster after averaging only 16,7 minutes per game during the 2024-25 campaign. He will still be in a timeshare with Isaiah Hartenstein once the regular season begins.