default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams (face) returned to Tuesday's game against the Clippers with 4:41 remaining in the third quarter, per the broadcast.

Williams took an elbow to the face and headed to the locker room in the first quarter. The big man reportedly needed stitches but returned to the bench with a black eye and a bandage in the second quarter before eventually checking back in during the second half. He appears good to go for the remainder of the game.

More News