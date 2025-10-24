Williams had five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 15 minutes during Thursday's 141-135 double-overtime victory over Indiana.

Williams has seen a very minor role as Oklahoma City's backup center so far. Through two regular-season games, he's averaging 13.7 minutes per night with 3.5 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 37.5 percent shooting from the field. He's not on the fantasy radar in standard formats for now.