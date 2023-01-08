Williams is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Williams was listed as available earlier Sunday, and he will go straight into the lineup here. This change moves Mike Muscala to the bench. Williams is averaging 3.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game across 11 outings (three starts) in his rookie campaign.
