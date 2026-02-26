Williams is in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Pistons on Wednesday, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.

With Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) sidelined, Williams will enter the Thunder's starting five alongside Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort. It'll be Williams' ninth start of the season, with his last taking place in a 116-106 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 4, when he recorded 24 points ,12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 40 minutes.