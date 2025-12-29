Dort ended with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one block across 23 minutes during Sunday's 129-104 win over the 76ers.

With so much competition for touches and minutes in Oklahoma City, Dort has found it tough to make much of a fantasy impact. Across 23 appearances this season, Dort has hit 37.6 percent of his shots for averages of 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.8 three-pointers.