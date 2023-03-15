Dort ended with 24 points (9-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 121-107 victory over the Nets.

Dort was much improved on the offensive end in this one after hitting only 30.0 percent of his tries in Oklahoma City's last matchup Sunday against the Spurs. He turned in his best scoring performance since Dec. 17 when he poured in 24 points against Memphis and nearly collected a double-double by snagging six of his nine rebounds on the defensive end. Dort is averaging 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals through eight March appearances.