Dieng is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's preseason game with the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Dieng got a spot start his last time out with Oklahoma City resting their key guys, but Isaiah Hartenstein is back for this one, which will translate to fewer minutes for Dieng. When the Thunder are at full strength, Dieng won't be able to get the minutes he needs to make an impact in most leagues.