Oklahoma City Blue assistant coach Daniel Dixon announced Friday that Dieng will not play in any more Summer League games, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Dixon doesn't appear to have suffered any injury but will shut down for the remainder of the Summer League. The 21-year-old forward will look to compete for increased minutes for the Thunder this season, after averaging 4.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.1 minutes across 33 NBA appearances in 2023-24.