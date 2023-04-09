Dieng Butler is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
The Thunder decided to rest their entire first unit, so Dieng will have the chance to start in the regular-season finale. This will be the first start of the campaign for the 19-year-old rookie.
More News
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Provides bench boost•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Solid contribution off bench•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Recalled by Thunder•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Assigned to G League•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Solid performance in loss•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Solid performance in loss•