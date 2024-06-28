Post's draft rights were re-acquired by the Warriors from the Thunder in exchange for cash, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Slater notes in acquiring Post, the Warriors are now firmly against the second apron and their roster can't exceed $189.5 million for the upcoming season. That reduces Klay Thompson's potential salary and complicates the Chris Paul guaranteed date, which is Friday. Slater also notes Post has a minor leg injury that could prevent him from playing in Summer League. When asked about Post's fit with the team, general manager Mike Dunleavy responded, "We believe in the shooting. His free-throw shooting is really good. His pick-and-pop percentage is really good. ... You want players who can do more than one thing. We think he rebounds, defends at a level at the rim that's NBA acceptable. Good passer."