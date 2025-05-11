Post is not in the Warriors' starting lineup for Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Timberwolves on Saturday, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Post was inserted into the Warriors' starting lineup for Game 2, but he played just three minutes without posting any counting stats. He'll shift to the bench for Game 3 while Trayce Jackson-Davis moves into Golden State's starting five. Post has played six minutes or less in each of his last three games after averaging 19.3 minutes per game over the first six games of the postseason against the Rockets.