Edwards agreed to terms with the Thunder on Saturday, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.

Edwards, who appeared in two games for the Rockets last year, scoring three points in 16 total minutes of play, signed with the Thunder on Saturday. If he's able to make the final roster, he'll likely see a fairly small role as a backup wing option. Otherwise, there's a good chance that Edwards'll join the Thunder's G-League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.