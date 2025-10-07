Austin tallied 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot over 22 minutes during Monday's 106-89 preseason loss to the Mavericks.

Austin is expected to spend most of his rookie season in the G League, but he's getting a chance to show his stuff in the preseason. The Pittsburgh product signed an Exhibit 10 agreement with the Thunder, meaning they have an option to sign him to a two-way deal or offer a contract to the G League affiliate. These offers are not guaranteed, but the former All-ACC Defensive Team selection is making a case early in the preseason.