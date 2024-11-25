Edwards chipped in 28 points (9-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists across 39 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 loss to the Celtics.

The superstar extended his streak of games with 20-plus points to begin the season while setting a new season high in both rebounds and assists. The 23-year-old has been on a career-best pace from three-point range through 16 regular-season outings, averaging 11.1 attempts per contest. In four appearances since going 0-for-9 from beyond the arc, Edwards has shot 20-for-41 from downtown, averaging 28.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists across 39.0 minutes per game.