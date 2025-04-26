Edwards finished with 29 points (12-26 FG, 5-10 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 42 minutes during Friday's 116-104 victory over the Lakers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Edwards did a little bit of everything, falling just short of his first triple-double of the season. He has now attempted at least 22 shots in all three playoff games, averaging 25.3 points to go with 7.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.7 three-pointers. Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday when the Timberwolves will look to take a dominant 3-1 series lead.