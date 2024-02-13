McDaniels (finger) will play Monday versus the Clippers, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
McDaniels exited Thursday's game after spraining his left index finger, but the injury will not cost him any games. McDaniels is a critical addition to the Timberwolves' lineup as Minnesota attempts to slow down Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
