Conley registered 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and 11 assists across 26 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 win over the Bulls.

Conley delivered his best game of the season Thursday after notching season-high marks in both points and assists. Even though the veteran is a capable starter and an excellent distributor, this was his first game with more than six dimes in the campaign, which might lead to believe this kind of output isn't really sustainable on a long-term basis. The numbers aren't flashy by any means, but Conley has now scored at least nine points in five of his last six games.