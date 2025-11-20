Reid recorded 28 points (11-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 120-109 win over the Wizards.

Reid knocked down a game- and season-high five three-pointers en route to his second consecutive contest with at least 22 points. The backup big man has scored in double figures in each of his last four appearances, shooting 48.3 percent from beyond the arc during that span. The 26-year-old also tallied two steals in the win, marking his third outing with multiple swipes over his last six.