Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Posts 15 points off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reid registered 15 points (5-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 112-107 win over the Thunder.
Gobert provided his customary interior support in the loss, logging an almost identical line to his result against Memphis on Wednesday. The only knock on Reid is his recent lack of success beyond the arc. Over the last five games, he's only made 12 of 39 attempts for a conversion rate of 30.8 percent.
