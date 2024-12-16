Alexander-Walker ended Sunday's 106-92 victory over the Spurs with 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 24 minutes.

This was a comfortable win for Minnesota, so Alexander-Walker was afforded a few extra minutes off the bench. His production has been very sporadic this season, making him hard to trust outside of deeper formats. Over his last six games, he's averaging 11.0 points, 2.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 22.2 minutes per game.