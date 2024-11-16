Gobert recorded 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 41 minutes during Friday's 130-126 overtime win over Sacramento.

It wasn't a dominant performance, but Gobert still produced his second straight double-double and fifth in 13 games to begin the season. The veteran center's usage and production have somewhat surprisingly declined with Julius Randle in the frontcourt with him instead of Karl-Anthony Towns, but Gobert is still averaging 10.8 points, 10.5 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.4 blocks through the first 13 games of 2024-25.