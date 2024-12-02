Avdija finished with 21 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 137-131 loss to the Mavericks.

Avdija was one of three Portland players who scored off the bench in this one, and the forward continues his strong run of play -- regardless of whether he's coming off the bench or starting. Avdija has scored in double digits in eight games in a row while surpassing the 15-point mark in each of the last four. Over that eight-game stretch, the fifth-year forward is averaging 15.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.