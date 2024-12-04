Avdija accumulated 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 127-105 loss to the Clippers.

Avdija continues to impress off the bench for the Blazers, and his role in the second unit shouldn't be a reason to avoid him in fantasy. He's been one of Portland's most productive players over the last few weeks, and he's scored at least 15 points in five straight contests while reaching double-digit points in nine in a row. During that nine-game stretch, Avdija is averaging 15.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest.