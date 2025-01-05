Clingan totaled four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds and one block in 14 minutes during Saturday's 105-102 victory over the Bucks.

Clingan played 14 minutes as the primary backup behind Deandre Ayton, seemingly assuming the role by himself, as opposed to a timeshare with Robert Williams. Although the move has not yielded significant production, it is definitely a situation to monitor moving forward. If and when Portland opts to lean more into their young core, Clingan could be the first in line to soak up more minutes at the center spot.