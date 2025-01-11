Portland announced Saturday that Thybulle (ankle) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Thybulle has yet to make his season debut, initially due to his ongoing recovery from a minor surgical procedure on his right knee in October before he sustained a Grade 2 right ankle sprain in late November while ramping up. The Trail Blazers relayed that Thybulle is continuing to make progress, but he'll still need to get reconditioned before a clearer date for his debut will come into focus. The 27-year-old may not be guaranteed a regular spot in head coach Chauncey Billups' rotation once he's deemed ready for game action.