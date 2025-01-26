Williams (hand) has been cleared to play for Sunday's game against the Thunder
After missing Friday's win against the Hornets, Williams will be back on the floor for the Trail Blazers on Sunday to face the Thunder. The veteran big man has been in and out of the lineup with injuries all season long. Still, he can make an impact when healthy, like he did in the last game he played in Thursday's win in Orlando, finishing with eight points, 12 rebounds, a steal and four blocks in 24 minutes as a starter for Portland.
