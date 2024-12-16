Williams (concussion/conditioning) finished with eight points (4-4 FG), three rebounds and one assist over 17 minutes during Sunday's 116-109 loss to Phoenix.

Williams returned to action following a seven-game absence due to a concussion and then reconditioning. With Deandre Ayton (illness) sidelined, Williams operated as the primary backup to Donovan Clingan, who made his first start since Nov. 23. When Ayton and Clingan are both healthy, it's unclear how much playing time will be available Williams, who'll likely have to play out of position at times if he wants to maintain a consistent role.