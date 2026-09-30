White was granted another year of college eligibility and will return to the University of Kansas for the 2026-27 season, Michael Swain of Kansas247 reports.

White received a preliminary injunction against the NCAA in Monroe County, Indiana and has been granted a fifth season of college eligibility, at least for now. The 23-year-old played 35 games for Kansas in 2025-26, averaging 13.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 31.3 minutes per contest. White went undrafted in 2026 but appeared in six games combined for the Heat in the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League.