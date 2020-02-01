Tyler Hall: Registers double-double
Hall posted 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes in Friday's G League win over Maine.
Hall has had some issues from range lately, but he was superb from beyond the arc in this game. The undrafted rookie out of Montana has retained a starting role and kicked that slump, and he's now hit 45.1 percent of three-pointers this year.
