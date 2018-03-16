Tyler Roberson: Back on track
Roberson produced 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds and four assists during Thursday's 108-104 loss at South Bay.
After a few straight games with a low tally number in rebounds, Roberson was finally able to get back on track and record his 15th game this season in which he has had more than eight rebounds. The former Syracuse forward is averaging 9.7 points and 6.7 rebounds across 40 games played for Aqua Caliente this year.
