Tyrius Walker: Let go by Knicks

Walker was waived by the Knicks on Tuesday, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Walker played for the Knicks in summer league and ultimately signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the team a couple weeks ago. Walker now has the opportunity to earn a $50,000 bonus should he join New York's G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks.

