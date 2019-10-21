Tyrone Wallace: Waived by Timberwolves
Wallace was waived by the Timberwolves on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Wallace, who appeared in 62 games for the Clippers last year, averaging 3.5 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10.1 minutes, was cut by Minnesota on Monday. If he clears waivers, there's a good chance he'll end up on the roster of the Iowa Wolves, the Timberwolves G-League affiliate.
