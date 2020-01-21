Venky Jois: Returns after long absence

Jois (undisclosed) registered eight points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 10 minutes during Friday's 152-136 win over South Bay.

After playing the first two games of the season, Jois went down with an undisclosed injury that forced him to miss over two months. He's finally returned and will supply the Hustle with reserve minutes at forward.