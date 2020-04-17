Play

Vit Krejci: Declares for 2020 Draft

Krejci has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Krejci is a 6-foot-8 point guard who has been playing in the Spanish ACB since 2016-17. He's declaring for the draft as a 19-year-old, coming off a season where he averaged 2.7 points and 1.1 rebounds in 8.3 minutes. Krejci is outside of ESPN's top 100, so it wouldn't be surprising if he went undrafted.

