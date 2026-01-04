Green was ejected at the 2:25 mark of the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Jazz, Brett reports. Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com will finish with eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 12 minutes.

Green received two quick technical fouls while arguing with officials late in the second quarter and will not return. With Al Horford (back) not available, Gui Santos, De'Anthony Melton and Trayce Jackson-Davis are candidates to see more minutes off the bench following Green's exit from Saturday's contest.