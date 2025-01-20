Payton will start Monday's game versus Boston, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
With Draymond Green (calf) set to miss the next four games, Payton will get the first shot at replacing him. In four previous starts this season, Payton averaged 6.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals.
More News
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Gets 19 minutes in return•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Upgraded to available•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Upgraded to probable•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Won't play Monday vs. Toronto•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Questionable for Monday•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Hopeful to return during road trip•