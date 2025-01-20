Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Payton will start Monday's game versus Boston, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

With Draymond Green (calf) set to miss the next four games, Payton will get the first shot at replacing him. In four previous starts this season, Payton averaged 6.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals.

More News